Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac wins best float in RS Chamber Lighted Holiday Parade

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 19, 2019) — The votes are in. The winner of People’s Choice for Best Float in the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce 2019 Lighted Holiday Parade is … Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac!

The business won for its amazing Grinch sleigh that stole the show. The Chamber thanks Whisler for making such a fantastic float for the entire community to enjoy.

For those residents who missed it, the sleigh is parked at the front of the Whisler lot right off of Foothill Boulevard.



Honorable mentions go to:



Casa Chavez Mexican Restaurant

WyoRadio

Z/C Livestock, LLC