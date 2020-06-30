Whisler Chevy to donate to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac is partnering with United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) to help further Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac will donate $35, the cost for one child to be enrolled in the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming for a year, for each vehicle sold during the months of July and August.

“Providing books to children in their home will increase the opportunities for families to read aloud, thereby improving literacy skills. We are thankful for the chance to partner with United Way to give children in our community every possible opportunity to grow and develop,” said Andria Whisler Smith, owner of Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails one book a month, for free, to every enrolled child.

Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library to guarantee access to books and to inspire parents to read to their children as much as possible.

Sponsor

The Imagination Library pays for the books and UWSW raises funds to cover the cost of shipping the books, which is about $35 a year per child, and makes the program accessible to all preschool children in the area.

Currently, 2,240 children in Southwest Wyoming are enrolled in the program and 4,793 have graduated.

“Because education, particularly literacy and school readiness is one of UWSW’s focus areas, DPIL is a strong fit.” said Kelly Frink, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

“Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library gives access to high-quality books mailed directly to children’s homes, free of charge for the family. The power of instilling a love of reading and becoming a lifelong learner cannot be underestimated in the fight to improve quality of life.”

Parents can enroll their children for this program online by visiting swuntiedway.org.

Paper forms are also available at the UWSW office, 510 South Main Street, Rock Springs, WY.

For more information on how you can help more children in Southwest Wyoming receive age-appropriate books, please contact Shelley Richno at 307-362-5003 or [email protected]