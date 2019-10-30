Whisler hosts annual Trunk or Treat event on Halloween

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 30, 2019) — Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac is pulling out the stops for its 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, and WyoRadio/Wyo4News will be there joining in the fun.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. at 2200 Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs. A number of local businesses and organizations will be on hand giving out candy at this fun community event.

The 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat is free and open to the public. There are usually 25 “trunks” in the parking lot, but Whisler hopes to increase that number this year.

Businesses and attendees are asked to donate a canned vegetable(s) to help support the Rock Springs Food Bank 2019 winter season.