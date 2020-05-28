Whisler postpones annual car show until 2021

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — In a release sent to Wyo4News, the annual car show at Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac has been postponed to July 2021. Read the release below:

“To Our Fellow Community Members and Car Show Participants:

After deep thought and consideration of our donors, with a heavy heart, we have decided to postpone our Annual Car Show until July 2021.

With the events that each business and community member have been facing over the past months, we believe this is the best option. Although we will miss our car show participants, we cannot in good faith ask our donors to donate to the car show when things have been so rough for so many this year.

We hope that our community will rally and stand behind our local businesses so we all can make it through this time.

We look forward to seeing you in July 2021 for our BEST show yet!

Sincerely,

Whisler Chevrolet Co & Head Turners Car Club”