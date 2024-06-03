Whisler’s Chevrolet/Wyoming Head Turners Car Show winners list

Craig Rood and his 1976 Bronco won two Best of Show awards at this past Saturday’s Whilser Chevolet/Wyoming Head Turners Car Club Car Show in Rock Springs. (Wyo4News photo)

June 3, 2024 — Wyo4News

Saturday’s Whisler Chevrolet’s annual Car Show was a huge success, with 159 vehicles participating in the show-and-shine. Proceeds from the event will help sponsor programs presented by Sweetwater BOCES. The total dollars raised are still being tallied. The show was a joint venture between Whisler Chevrolet and the Wyoming Head Turners Car Club.

Craig Rood’s 1976 Bronco, shown above, won both the Whisler Best of Show and Head Turners Best of Show awards. A 1948 Power Wagon owned by Todd Bennett was honored as the BOCES Best of Show.

Other winners were:

Best Interior #4 1956 Chevy – Todd McCreary

Best Paint: #155 1947 Chevy Sedan – Ed Markham

Class A- Late Model Sports Car #131 2000 Corvette – Rich and Janet Taylor

Class B- Classic Sports Car: #106 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback – Shawn Muir

C- GM Modern Muscle: #43 2023 Chevy Camaro SS – Michael Fisher

D Ford Modern Muscle: #111 2013 Ford Shelby GT – Jerry Neary

F: Late Model Truck: #22 1993 Ford F-250 -Danielle Belveal

G: Classic Truck: #71 1952 Chevy 3100 -Randy Johnson

H: Classic Cruiser: #24 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata – Anna Miller

I: Classic Muscle: #101 1967 Chevy Camaro RS Convertible – Mike Cervantes

J- Street Rod: #57 1950 Chevy Delux – Alvin Schmaltz

K- Rat Rod: #152 Henry Lau

L – Off-road: #75 1959 Willys Station Wagon Jeep – Marvin Kindle

M- Under Construction: #94 1927 Ford Model T Roadster – Steve Smith

N- Motorcycle: #130 1989 SPCC Trike – David Poling

O- Late Model Import: #127 1999 Honda Accord – Jordan Moeller

P- Classic Import: #44 1987 Mazda RX-7 – Santiago Cantu

Q Custom: #72 1920 Peddle Car -Kia Boyles