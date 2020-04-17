White House selects Enzi, Barrasso and Cheney for task force to reopen economy

WASHINGTON (April 16, 2020) — U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., released the following statements after agreeing to serve on President Trump’s task force dedicated to reopening the economy.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Administration on this task force to address when and how we can begin to restart our economy,” Enzi said. “This virus has closed businesses, which in turn lay off employees. It has closed schools. It has changed every aspect of our daily lives – and it has left people isolated. Getting our economy back on track will be critical, but it is important that the sacrifices we have already made are not in vain.”

“Americans have made incredible sacrifices to get us to the point where we can start discussions in earnest about reopening our country. I see that unity every day in Wyoming,” Barrasso said. “The president has asked me – and I have agreed – to serve on the task force to reopen America. I have talked with my Senate colleagues and will continue to convey their views from across the country as we get ready to reopen. I have every confidence we will get this right.”

“I am honored to be asked to join President Trump’s congressional task force, and look forward to serving with Senator Enzi, Senator Barrasso, and a number of my colleagues in Congress,” Cheney said. “There is much at stake as we work to defeat the virus and restore our economy. Expanded testing, access to personal protective equipment, and accelerated research and development of therapeutics and vaccines will be key elements in getting America working again. I am confident we will defeat the virus and restore our economy if we work together, across party lines, and I am pleased this is a bipartisan task force. Americans have overcome every challenge we have faced, and we will overcome this one.”