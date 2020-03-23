White Mountain Golf Course to open nine holes Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 23, 2020) – The City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department has announced that White Mountain Golf Course will open Tuesday, March, 24 with a number of modifications and enhancements in place to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout Wyoming.

Dave Lansang, Director of the Parks & Recreation Department, said patrons are encouraged to use credit and debit cards instead of cash. In addition, no more than 10 people can be in the Pro Shop at the same time.

“Extra sanitation efforts will be in place for the first month the course is open,” Lansang explained, “Motorized golf carts will be sanitized between each user and we will be encouraging single ridership, except for couples residing in the same household.”

In regards to actual play on the course, additional changes will take place, Lansang said. “Golfers are discouraged to have contact with pins and flags, so cups will be elevated above the surface of the green and golfers will putt into the side of the cup instead of reaching into the cup to reclaim their ball,” Lansang stated. “The practice green will be set up this way so patrons can see this in advance.”

In addition, rental clubs, ball washers, and bunker rakes will not be available at this time, Lansang reported. “We are encouraging golfers to rake bunker marks with their shoes.”

The snack shop will be open, but only for takeout items, Lansang said. “There will be a beverage cart on the golf course, but coolers containing drinking water will not be available like they normally are.”

Lansang thanks Parks & Rec Department staff members for the extra cleaning efforts they are putting in at the Pro Shop, restrooms and locker rooms to make sure areas are safe and sanitized for the public’s enjoyment.

“All measures are being taken to support the Governor’s mandate of social distancing,” Lansang noted. “We remain hopeful in the coming days that we will be able to open more holes, weather and situation, permitting.”