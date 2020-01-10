White Mountain Library featuring an exhibit of 9 Sweetwater County photographers

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 10, 2020) — Nine Sweetwater County photographers are sharing their original images in a display at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs, The display is going on now through the end of February.

The Sweetwater Photo Open is an annual event in the Sweetwater County Library System and is an opportunity for photography artists to present their work.The images include local landscapes and animals.

Participants are Angela Cable, Pat Doak, Kevin Doak, Micki Gilmore, Michele Irwin, David von Metz, Diana Metz, Gary Mortensen, and Patricia Swan-Smith.

The public is invited to visit the White Mountain Library gallery Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.

The Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee organizes, schedules and develops the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries. Artists interested in displaying their work in a one-person exhibit, are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.