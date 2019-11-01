White Mountain Library hosts WY Cowboy Challenge Orientation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 1, 2019) — The White Mountain Library will be hosting the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Orientation, a National Guard program, at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.
This orientation details the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy, or WCAA.
The WCAA works with non-traditional learners ages 16-18 and helps provide a learning environment to improve their education level and employment potential.
You might qualify if:
- You are 16, 17, or 18 at the start date of the cycle
- You are in need of your high school education
- You are a citizen or legal resident of the United States
- You have no felony convictions
- You have the desire to attend
Families and youth who are interested are urged to attend the orientation.