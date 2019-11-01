White Mountain Library hosts WY Cowboy Challenge Orientation

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 1, 2019) — The White Mountain Library will be hosting the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Orientation, a National Guard program, at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

This orientation details the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy, or WCAA.

The WCAA works with non-traditional learners ages 16-18 and helps provide a learning environment to improve their education level and employment potential.

You might qualify if:

You are 16, 17, or 18 at the start date of the cycle

You are in need of your high school education

You are a citizen or legal resident of the United States

You have no felony convictions

You have the desire to attend

Families and youth who are interested are urged to attend the orientation.