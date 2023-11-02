White Mountain Library names new Youth Services Manager

New White Mountain Library Youth Manager Kassia CApozzoli (submitted photo)

November 1, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Today, the Sweetwater County Library System announced that Kassia Capozzoli had been named Youth Services Manager at the Rock Springs White Mountain Library. Capozzoli has worked for the local library system in youth services for the past two years and has more than twenty years of experience working with children. Capozzoli started her new role today, November 1.

“We have many planned events, and I hope that Sweetwater County residents will take advantage of all that we offer,” Capozzoli said. “I look forward to meeting new people and making more connections within our community.”

In a press release from the Sweetwater County Library System, Capozzoli, a Rock Springs High School and University of Wyoming graduate, stated, “I arrived in Wyoming as a teenager and have rooted myself deeply. My husband, a native, and I are raising two boys. Rock Springs has been great to us, and I look forward to giving back through the library system.”

Commenting on Capozzoli’s new duties, Library Director Lindsey Travis said, “Kassia has a lot of passion for libraries and early learning. We are excited to see the new ideas that she will bring to the White Mountain Library. We are happy to have her in this new role.”