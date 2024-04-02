White Mountain Library with new homeschooled art display

The Classical Conversations Homeschooling Community is sharing a special course of study in the fine arts, on display through April. Brittany Hildebrant, foundations tutor, and parent Alisha Lloyd are seen here hanging the students’ artwork at White Mountain Library. (Submitted photo)

April 2, 2024 — Press Release

The Sweetwater County Library System (SCLS) has a new exhibit hanging at White Mountain Library this month. The Classical Conversations Homeschooling Community of Sweetwater County is sharing its Fine Art Studies with the public.

This homeschool group includes students ages 4 – 12 years. They have been studying the Great Artists Grandma Moses, Picasso, O’Keeffe, Rockwell, Wyeth, and Lichtenstein.

In addition to local and regional artists, the SCLS Exhibits Committee has supported several different types of displays through the years. Included in this support is the Green River High School art students, a touring exhibition, “Wyoming Grasslands,” featuring the black-and-white images of Michael Berman and the color images of William Sutton, in partnership with the Wyoming Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, and local adult painting classes.

The Sweetwater County Library System’s Exhibits Committee is made up of Green River community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg, and Donna Ragsdale, as well as library system members Alan Vaughn, Sherri Angelovic, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule. The Exhibits Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits for the Sweetwater County Library in Green River and White Mountain Library in Rock Springs.

Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center. For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page or on Facebook.