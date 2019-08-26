White Pine Ski Resort Fire Ruled Accidental

Sublette County, Wyoming – The fire that claimed the lodge at White Pine Ski Resort in July has been ruled accidental, according to a report in buckrail.com.

Fire investigators said they have identified the origin and cause of the White Pine Ski Lodge Fire. The fire was ruled an accidental fire caused by a propane leak associated with one of the furnaces, which found an ignition source in the lodge.

The investigation was a multiagency effort involving local, state and insurance agency investigators.

No injuries were reported in the battle against the blaze, which firefighters managed to contain to the lodge building, according to Sublette County Unified Fire Battalion 2 Chief/PIO Mike Petty.

The resort continues to operate its full summer schedule. All expectations are the resort will also be fully functional and open for the 2019-20 winter ski season. A fund drive is underway to help rebuild the lodge.