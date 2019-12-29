Who will be Wyoming’s starting quarterback this Tuesday against Georgia State?

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec, 29, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys and the Georgia State Panthers will each have their final practice sessions today in Tucson, Arizona. Both teams will then have a 45-minute walk-thru session tomorrow at the game site, Arizona Stadium.

One question many Cowboy fans are asking, “who will start at quarterback for the Cowboys?” According to the web site onthetownmedia.com, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl knows but is not ready to reveal that information.

According to the onthetownmedia.com website: “After saying earlier this month he may go all the way up to game time to decide between Tyler Vander Waal and true freshman Levi Williams, Bohl said Saturday the coaching staff has “made a decision with what we’re doing” at the position ahead of Wyoming’s Arizona Bowl matchup with Georgia State on New Year’s Eve. Bohl said an announcement would be made soon — possibly as soon as the Cowboys’ practice Saturday was over — but no public acknowledgement had been made of who the Cowboys’ QB1 would be as of early Saturday night.

Vander Waal became Wyoming’s starting quarterback after Sean Chamber’s season ended with a knee injury in the Cowboy’s 31-3 win against Nevada, on Oct.26. Vander Waal started Wyoming last four game in which the Pokes went 1-3. He also started nine games last season before being replaced by Chambers. Williams began rotating with Vander Waal during the Pokes game against Colorado State, a 17-7 Wyoming win.

Earlier this month, Vander Waal registered in the transfer portal, as confirmed by Vander Waal’s mother, Tiffani. Vander Waal’s mother told WyoSports that her son entered the transfer portal because he, “needs time to figure things out.”

Maybe today is the day we find an answer to that starting quarterback question… then again, there is always Monday.

Wyoming and Georgia State both enter Tuesday’s games with 7-5 records. Currently Wyoming is a seven-point favorite.

The Wyoming/Georgia State game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Kick off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with broadcast time beginning at 1:30 p.m.