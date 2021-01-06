Who’s your downtown hero? Don’t wait, nominate!

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 6, 2021) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will be celebrating the very best of Downtown Rock Springs.

The seventh annual Downtown First Awards will recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources.

The community is invited to nominate businesses, organizations and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviews nominations and selects winners in each category. Rock Springs Main Street board members are not eligible for awards.

Awards will be presented at the annual volunteer recognition event in February at the Broadway Theater. The ceremony will be LIVE on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page. Time and details will be posted soon.

The following award categories are:

Outstanding Downtown Business

Spirit of Downtown Award

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award

Outstanding Individual

Outstanding Volunteer

“This is our way of showing them the appreciation we have for a job well-done in the Downtown area,” Maria Mortensen, URA Board Chairperson said. “There are many residents who volunteer their time to make Downtown fun and we’re thankful for that.”

She added, “The small businesses make Downtown unique and we’re glad they’re here.”

Nominate your downtown heroes. Forms can be found online at downtownrs.com. They are also available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office at 603 South Main Street in the restored freight station and at select business locations. Nominations are due by February 1, 2021.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.