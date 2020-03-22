WHP and Sheridan PD involved in high speed chase Saturday

SHERIDAN, WYOMING (March 22, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Sheridan resident is in custody following a pursuit which took place Saturday morning. 2020.

According to the WHP report, the pursuit started when officers with the Sheridan Police Department attempted to stop a 2007 Chrysler Sebring for going twice the speed limit. The driver of the Chrysler failed to stop and fled from the officers.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was asked by the Sheridan Police Department to assist with the pursuit. Troopers joined the pursuit on Highway 87 and observed the driver of the Chrysler attempt to hit other law enforcement with his vehicle. Due to public safety concerns, the decision was made to attempt a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) maneuver to end the pursuit. The TVI maneuver was attempted before the pursuit reached a busy intersection. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. He has been identified as 54-year-old Sheridan, Wyoming resident Johnny J. Johnson. Johnson was not wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries in the crash.

Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, driving while under the influence, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed, and other traffic-related offenses.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to conduct an external investigation on this incident.