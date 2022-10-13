WHP announces that Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron has been selected as its new Colonel

Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron

WYOMING — Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has been selected as the next Colonel and Administrator of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, effective early January 2023.

Cameron’s appointment was announced today by WYDOT Director Luke Reiner. Cameron brings over 40 years of policing experience to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“Cameron’s commitment to training and education are attributes that will help him succeed in his service to Wyoming,” said Luke Reiner, director of WYDOT. “He has the demonstrated skillset, experience, and character to lead the best highway patrol organization in the nation.”

Cameron is a proven leader who brings a wealth of experience, certifications, and knowledge to his new post as Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel. Cameron served an unprecedented four terms as the Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, which officially ends this December.

He earned an undergraduate degree at Johns Hopkins University and a postgraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD. In addition to his degrees, Cameron is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute, the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development course, the Maryland Police and Corrections Training Commissions Leadership Challenge, the Executive Leaders Program at Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security in California, and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management in Policing Course at Boston University.

Cameron is also a member of various stakeholder groups and associations, working on crucial issues and committees like the Heroin and Opioid Emergency Task Force and the Emergency Management Advisory Council, among others.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol and am eager to assume the Administrator’s duties,” said Cameron. “My appreciation to Governor Gordon, Director Reiner, and all those involved in the selection process for the opportunity to live and work in Wyoming and be part of such an exemplary, storied agency.”

The selection of Cameron as the new WHP Colonel was an extensive process over the last seven months that involved key stakeholders, including the Wyoming Governor, the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Transportation Commission, Wyoming Department of Transportation senior leadership, the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association and insight from prior and currently serving Wyoming Troopers.