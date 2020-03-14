WHP Class 98 earned their campaign hats and brass Friday

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Mar. 14, 2020) — The cadets of Class 98 earned their campaign hats and Wyoming Highway Patrol brass on Friday.

Advertisement

According to a post on the WHP Facebook page, “They (the cadets) have been through an incredible transformation over these last months on their journey to become Wyoming State Troopers. That which is earned is never forgotten. This is the symbol of a Trooper, many are privileged to view, few earn the honor to wear. Commissioning is a week and half away!”

Congratulations to all and thank you for serving our great state!