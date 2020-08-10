WHP, GRPD unite child with family after being lost on I-80

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — On August 8, around 3:44 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a young child walking alone along the side of Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County.

Advertisement

While troopers were responding, information was obtained that a passing motorist had picked up the child and taken him to the Green River Police Department (GRPD).

WHP troopers assisted the GRPD in locating the young child’s parents. Troopers were able to find the family of the boy in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Advertisement

The parents were driving two separate vehicles when one of the vehicles experienced a flat tire along the side of Interstate 80. After the repair on the tire was made, the parents loaded up and left, not knowing the child was not in either vehicle.

Troopers were able to safely reunite the child with his family after determining there were no underlying suspicious circumstances.