WHP I-25 high speed pursuit results in the arrest of a Colorado man

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 14, 2020) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released details of a I-25 high speed pursuit that led to the arrest of a Colorado man this past Sunday, Jan. 12.

According to the WHP, the pursuit started north of Wheatland, Wyoming, on Interstate 25. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup truck around milepost 82 on Interstate 25 for a speeding violation. The trooper learned the driver had a suspended driver’s license and a non-extraditable warrant for his arrest out of Colorado.

The trooper re-approached the driver to speak with him about a driver’s license restriction and noticed the driver had locked the vehicle’s doors. Shortly after this, the driver drove away from the trooper. The trooper pursued the Dodge north on Interstate 25 with speeds reaching 100 mph.

The suspect vehicle exited Interstate 25 at Fish Creek Road in Platte County. As the vehicle entered the unpaved portion of Fish Creek Road, the suspect vehicle drove out into a field, causing the trooper to lose sight of the vehicle.

Platte County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the pursuit and were able to locate the vehicle stuck in a muddy creek bed a short time later. The driver was inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.