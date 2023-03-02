WHP identifies the one fatality in I-80 pile-up in January

Photo from the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook Page

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — The name of the deceased has been released from the huge multi-pile wreck that happened on Jan. 28, 2023 on I-80 near mm 266.2. According to the fatality crash report, 31 vehicles were involved in the pile-up crash. On Thursday, March 2, Wyoming Highway Patrol released a fatality crash summary identifying the person killed as 44-year-old Florida resident, Turnier Piterson. Of those involved, 32 people were not injured.

During the time of the accident, according to the Facebook post from Wyoming Highway Patrol, “The Wyoming Highway Patrol and emergency crews continue to investigate a collision involving multiple vehicles around mileposts 266 and 261 of Interstate 80 in Carbon County. A total of 44 vehicles collided between the two separate crashes on Interstate 80. There have been injuries reported with these crashes and one confirmed fatality.”

According to the report, the victim was a truck driver, was not wearing his seat belt, and was found dead under the passenger side trailer axles of his rig. Road conditions and weather that day were ice/frost/snow with blowing snow. This investigation is still ongoing.