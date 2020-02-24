WHP looking for missing 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 24, 2020) — Wyoming law enforcement authorities are looking for a 22-year-old Pennsylvania woman after her van was found abandoned on I-80 Sunday morning.

The blue 2007 Toyota van belonging to Rae Lampus was found at milepost 374, around 15 miles east of Cheyenne, on I-80. According to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, “Troopers at this time believe this to be under suspicious circumstances”. Lampus is entered as a missing person out of her home town of Erie, PA.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Reference WY Highway Patrol Case # P2020-025667.