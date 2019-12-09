WHP participates in Shop with a Cop event

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 9, 2019) — Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol joined other local law enforcement for the Kiwanis Club’s Shop with a Cop event last weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, WHP Troopers Carris, Hanssen, Russell, Vandenberg, Weitzel, Lt. Schlosser, and Captain Thomas, pictured above, participated in the Shop with a Cop event at the Rock Springs WalMart.

Agencies joining the Kiwanis Club and the WHP for this year’s event were the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Local law enforcement shopped with 35 children from Green River and Rock Springs.