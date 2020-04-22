WHP reports 21st fatality on Wyoming roadways in 2020 near Torrington

TORRINGTON, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page, a fatal crash caused the 21st fatality on Wyoming roadways in 2020.

On April 20, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 13 on Wyoming 154 near Torrington, Wyoming. At 11:59 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2001 GMC Yukon was headed south on Wyoming 154 when the vehicle exited the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected to the left and overturned.

Advertisement

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 21-year-old Torrington, Wyoming resident Kenneth Randall. Randall was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the vehicle has been identified as 21-year-old Gillette, Wyoming resident Katelyn Cooley. Cooley was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported to the Torrington Community Hospital for injuries she sustained in the crash.