WHP Reports Deadly Accident Near Worland Occurred This Morning

Worland, WY (5/20/19) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting yet another death of Wyoming highways. Today, May 20, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 148 on US 20 south of Worland, Wyoming taking the life of 39-year-old Thermopolis, Wyoming resident Annette R. Arey.

According to the WHP, around 7:35 this morning, troopers were dispatched to the area for a two-vehicle collision. Arey’s 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on US 20 when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane to pass another vehicle. Arey failed to see an on-coming southbound 1993 Chevrolet Caprice and both vehicles collided on the southbound shoulder of the roadway.

Arey was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident but succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 62-year-old Worland, Wyoming resident Henry J. Kumpe. Kumpe was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Washakie Medical Center for injuries he sustained in the crash.

This is the 63rd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 36 in 2018, 36 in 2017, and 19 in 2016 to date.