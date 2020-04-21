WHP dispatched to fatal crash near Dubois

DUBOIS, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — On April 18, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 95 on US 26 near Dubois, Wyoming. At 1:54 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was eastbound on US 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and exited the left side of the roadway. The driver of the Jeep overcorrected to the right and collided with a westbound 2010 Ford Edge.

The driver of the Jeep has been identified as 57-year-old Jackson, Wyoming resident Scott E. Wright. Wright was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 33-year-old Lander, Wyoming resident Daisy Ray. Ray was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by helicopter to the Wyoming Medical Center for injuries she sustained in the crash. The three juvenile passengers in the Ford were hospitalized for injuries suffered in the crash.

Driver inattention and speed on the part of Wright is being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 20th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 45 in 2019, 22 in 2018, and 29 in 2017 to date.