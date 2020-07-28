WHP seeking help with vehicle identity in I-25 pursuit

Wyo4News Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is asking the public’s help with information regarding a pursuit that occurred around 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is looking for anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information on this event to contact WHP Trooper Kubinak at 307-777-4321.