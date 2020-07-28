WHP seeking help with vehicle identity in I-25 pursuit

Wyo4News Staff
[email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is asking the public’s help with information regarding a pursuit that occurred around 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
According to the WHP Facebook page post, the pursuit occurred on Interstate 25 around milepost 140 and Wyoming 59 in Converse County. The vehicle being pursued by troopers was a black Lexus sedan. The sedan drove on the wrong side of I-25 multiple times.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is looking for anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information on this event to contact WHP Trooper Kubinak at 307-777-4321.