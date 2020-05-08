WHP seeking information on I-25 pedestrian hit and run death

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating and seeking public information on a fatal hit and run that occurred sometime this past Wednesday on the I-25 off ramp to US-85.

According to a WHP Facebook post release, Troopers were called to the exit to check on a hazard and found a deceased pedestrian. The pedestrian appeared to have been hit by a motor vehicle. The identity of the deceased person or other personal details were not listed in the post.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is asking for anyone who may have information on this incident to contact Trooper Cross at 307-777-4321.