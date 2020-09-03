WHP urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer. Many people like to take advantage of this holiday weekend by taking vacations, road trips, or having a BBQ with their friends and loved ones. Nevertheless, Labor Day weekend can be a dangerous and deadly time to be on the road. Each year, motorists lose their lives needlessly due to poor decisions from being intoxicated.

Law enforcement will be out enforcing traffic laws to ensure motorists can safely make it to their destinations. Law enforcement will take immediate action on distracted or intoxicated drivers. “Be responsible, don’t drink and drive, or you will be held accountable,” said Colonel Haller with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers.