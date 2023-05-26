WHSAA announces a huge reclassification change for high school athletics

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

WYOMING — During the final school year meeting for the WHSAA, it was noted that there will be a new motion in place for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years for high school athletics classification.

The established way of classification for the WHSAA results in the board sitting down every two years to discuss the number of students that are projected to be enrolled in each school, which is where the fluctuation of teams going from 4A to 3A and back again. This classification style also created a certain amount of schools within each division. An example of this was last seen with Green River soccer moving to the 3A division instead of the 4A division that they were previously apart of.

With the adoption of the new classification, there will now be a hard cut-off in enrollment, instead of being based on a certain amount of schools within each division. This classification is expected to adopt all sports, excluding football.

The following list is the new classification that will be in affect the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years:

4A: 700+

3A: 210-699

2A: 110- 209

1A: 109 and below

On top of this change, there have been changes within wrestling as well. Next year, athletes, parents, and coaches can look forward to a Girls’ Regional Qualification Tournament in Riverton for Sweetwater County schools. The WHSAA has also adapted to create a three-day State Tournament for wrestling that will be held in 2024.