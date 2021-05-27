WHSAA announces All-Conference recipients for inaugural softball season

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 27, 2021) – The first-ever Wyoming High School Activities Association softball season concluded this past weekend with Campbell County High School hoisting the state championship trophy.

Rock Springs High School and Green River High School competed in the inaugural softball season.

The Lady Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 6-9 and an appearance at the state tournament.

The Lady Wolves finished with an 0-10 record.

Both teams had representation on the Class 4A West All-Conference teams.

Ashley Anderson and Kylie Walker from Rock Springs were named to the West All-Conference first team, while Kennedy Shassitz and Payten Soltis were named to the second team.

Shelby Carson from Green River was named to the West All-Conference first team, while Kaylee Carson, Lani Jo Blaylock and Natalie White from Green River were named to the second team.