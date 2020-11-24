WHSAA approves indoor track for 2020-2021 season

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – Indoor track was approved to begin by the Wyoming High School Activities Association on Tuesday.

 

In order for the season to begin, each school must develop a plan with their local health officials to successfully complete the season.

Some of the highlighted recommendations made by the WHSAA include:

  • The option of wearing face coverings while participating but are required at all other times while in the building for everyone during practice. This includes athletes and coaches.
  • Participants must always wear face coverings while in the building except when participating in their event.
  • Coaches must always wear face coverings while inside the building
  • All event workers must always wear face coverings while in the building. Gloves may be worn when appropriate.
  • There should be no team dinners during the season to assist in limiting exposures.

Here are the guidelines for the postseason:

 

  • The Boys State Meet will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
  • The Girls State Meet will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
  • There will be 8 finalists in each individual running event and each relay.
  • There will be 9 finalists in the field events.
  • The finalists will be determined by the performances at the Campbell County and Natrona County regular season meets.
  • Each participant at the State Meet will be allowed to purchase 2 tickets for parents to be able to attend. (Provided State Health Order Numbers Allow)

Considerations for Coaches:

  • Communicate your guidelines in a clear manner to students and parents.
  • Consider conducting workouts in “pods” of same students always training and rotating together in practice to ensure more limited exposure if someone develops an infection.
  • Keep accurate records of those athletes and staff who attend each practice in case contact tracing is needed.

Considerations for Students:

 

  • Consider making each student responsible for their own supplies
  • Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing), and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout immediately upon returning home.
  • Hand sanitizer should be plentiful at all contests and practices.
  • Athletes should tell coaches immediately when they are not feeling well.
  • Cloth face coverings are permitted.
  • Bring your own labeled water bottle.

Considerations for Parents:

  • (A family’s role in maintaining safety guidelines for themselves and others):
  • Make sure your child and immediate household members are without symptoms of from illness before participating in practice and competition (if there is doubt stay home),
  • Provide personal items for your child and clearly label them

 

