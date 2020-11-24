WHSAA approves indoor track for 2020-2021 season

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – Indoor track was approved to begin by the Wyoming High School Activities Association on Tuesday.

In order for the season to begin, each school must develop a plan with their local health officials to successfully complete the season.

Some of the highlighted recommendations made by the WHSAA include:

The option of wearing face coverings while participating but are required at all other times while in the building for everyone during practice. This includes athletes and coaches.

All event workers must always wear face coverings while in the building. Gloves may be worn when appropriate.

Here are the guidelines for the postseason:

The Boys State Meet will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

The Girls State Meet will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

There will be 8 finalists in each individual running event and each relay.

There will be 9 finalists in the field events.

The finalists will be determined by the performances at the Campbell County and Natrona County regular season meets.

Each participant at the State Meet will be allowed to purchase 2 tickets for parents to be able to attend. (Provided State Health Order Numbers Allow)

Considerations for Coaches:

Communicate your guidelines in a clear manner to students and parents.

Consider conducting workouts in “pods” of same students always training and rotating together in practice to ensure more limited exposure if someone develops an infection.

Keep accurate records of those athletes and staff who attend each practice in case contact tracing is needed.

Considerations for Students:

Consider making each student responsible for their own supplies

Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing), and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout immediately upon returning home.

Hand sanitizer should be plentiful at all contests and practices.

Athletes should tell coaches immediately when they are not feeling well.

Cloth face coverings are permitted.

Bring your own labeled water bottle.

Considerations for Parents: