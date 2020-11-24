WHSAA approves indoor track for 2020-2021 season

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 24, 2020) – Indoor track was approved to begin by the Wyoming High School Activities Association on Tuesday.
In order for the season to begin, each school must develop a plan with their local health officials to successfully complete the season.
Some of the highlighted recommendations made by the WHSAA include:
- The option of wearing face coverings while participating but are required at all other times while in the building for everyone during practice. This includes athletes and coaches.
- Participants must always wear face coverings while in the building except when participating in their event.
- Coaches must always wear face coverings while inside the building
- All event workers must always wear face coverings while in the building. Gloves may be worn when appropriate.
- There should be no team dinners during the season to assist in limiting exposures.
Here are the guidelines for the postseason:
- The Boys State Meet will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
- The Girls State Meet will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
- There will be 8 finalists in each individual running event and each relay.
- There will be 9 finalists in the field events.
- The finalists will be determined by the performances at the Campbell County and Natrona County regular season meets.
- Each participant at the State Meet will be allowed to purchase 2 tickets for parents to be able to attend. (Provided State Health Order Numbers Allow)
Considerations for Coaches:
- Communicate your guidelines in a clear manner to students and parents.
- Consider conducting workouts in “pods” of same students always training and rotating together in practice to ensure more limited exposure if someone develops an infection.
- Keep accurate records of those athletes and staff who attend each practice in case contact tracing is needed.
Considerations for Students:
- Consider making each student responsible for their own supplies
- Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing), and individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout immediately upon returning home.
- Hand sanitizer should be plentiful at all contests and practices.
- Athletes should tell coaches immediately when they are not feeling well.
- Cloth face coverings are permitted.
- Bring your own labeled water bottle.
Considerations for Parents:
- (A family’s role in maintaining safety guidelines for themselves and others):
- Make sure your child and immediate household members are without symptoms of from illness before participating in practice and competition (if there is doubt stay home),
- Provide personal items for your child and clearly label them