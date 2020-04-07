WHSAA cancels all spring sports

CASPER, WYOMING (April 7, 2020) — The following is a statement from the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA):

The WHSAA Board of Directors have announced the cancelling of all spring sports. Due to the continuing influence of COVID-19, the WHSAA are not able to predict when it will be safe to resume spring sports, nor are we able to assure if any of their communities would be able to host any of their events.

The WHSAA promotes the benefits of participating in education-based activities. The WHSAA also understands the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for student athletes, especially the seniors.

As everyone continues to adapt to the pandemic, academics need to be the focus of our students and schools to be able to complete a successful school year.

Please realize that our highest priority, as always, is ensuring the health and safety of our students, schools and communities during this challenging time. We must be a responsible organization and we look forward to the day when our students are again participating in education-based activities.