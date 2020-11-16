WHSAA: Masks required for everyone at winter sports events

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 16, 2020) – On Monday, Nov. 16, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced that face coverings must be worn at all times by spectators, coaches and officials during winter sports events.

The WHSAA Board of Directors approved a face covering mandate for all winter sports and activities. This mandate will be for spectators, participants & coaches. Please see the updated Guidelines & Sport Considerations on https://t.co/rQmWEwnsff. — WHSAA (@WHSAA_307) November 16, 2020

Players will not be required to wear a mask if they are playing. But they are required to wear one if they are sitting on the bench or on the sidelines.

This is an update to the Wyoming Department of Education’s (WDE) Smart Start guidance, which was released on July 1.

In another highlighted update, schools will develop a plan to include visiting spectators in the total number of spectators allowed by the current health orders and directives.

Read the full guidelines below.