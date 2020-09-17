WHSAA moving forward with events for Fine Arts, Vocational Education activities

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CASPER, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) — The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) has announced the Fine Arts and Vocational Education activities are all moving forward in providing opportunities for our high school students.

Advertisement

“The Fine Arts and Vocational Education programs provide many opportunities for our students to foster leadership and learn lifelong skills that will benefit those students in future years,” said WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird. “The activities side of the WHSAA is another arena that serves several of our Wyoming students in a positive manner.”

“This past year, 67 percent of our high school students participated in at least one activity or sport. Our schools do an outstanding job of providing these opportunities as they understand the benefits our students realize by being involved and connected to the schools,” Laird continued.

Each activity has a different challenge as they prepare for their events. The one advantage that several of the activities have is the opportunity to continue in a virtual setting and still provide an educational experience for their students.

View below to see the considerations for both Fine Arts and Vocational Education activities:

Advertisement

Download (DOCX, 16KB)