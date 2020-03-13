WHSAA releases COVID-19 update

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 13, 2020) — The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) has released a statement through its Facebook page regarding COVID-19 and upcoming extracurricular activities.

Advertisement

The statement reads:

The WHSAA Board of Directors, representing the 72 members schools in Wyoming, is issuing the following guidance as we proceed with our school activities.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHSAA has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide, beginning Monday, March 16th through at least March 28, 2020, with schools having the option to extend the timeline should they choose.