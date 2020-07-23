WHSAA still planning to move forward with fall sports

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — The Wyoming High School Athletic Association (WHSAA) is still planning to have fall sports this year.

Wyo4News reached out to Trevor Wilson, Associate Commissioner for the WHSAA, and asked if the WHSAA plans to move forward with fall sports. Wilson said, “At this time, that is accurate information. We intend to make an official announcement in the very near future.”

The date for the decision was not given, but athletes and coaches will anxiously be waiting for the official announcement to see if competition will take place this fall.