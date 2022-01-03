Why are so many flights being canceled?

Many people were very confused about the dropped flights, so to further explain, Southwest Regional Wyoming Airport then www.united.com. You can rebook, seek reimbursement, or modify your reservations on both of these platforms. You can also come to the airport during the time that your flight is regularly scheduled to depart for in-person assistance from airline staff.”

When reached for comment, Devon Brubaker, regional director of Southwest Airlines said, “Southwest Regional Wyoming Airport had no control of what flights are canceled and that from the looks of it the rest of the flights are on schedule, and that there are currently no more cancelations or delays.”

When asked what had caused these specific SkyWest flights to be postponed, he then said, “The same as every airline right now. Many flights are being canceled due to staff shortages, mostly to blame on the recent Covid-19 surge, and also bad weather.”

United Airlines was contacted but has not yet responded about potential future cancelations and delays.

This week alone, thousands of flights have been canceled with every airline. By New Year’s Eve, SkyWest had already canceled 14% of their flights and delayed another 8%. More cancelations and delays have happened over the weekend, and flights are still being canceled today.

It is hard to say how many more flights will be called off or delayed but as the numbers continue to grow, many Americans are facing difficulties making travel plans.