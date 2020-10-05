Wild Horse and Burro Program closely monitoring Mullen Fire

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

WYOMING (October 5, 2020) – According to a Facebook post, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wild Horse and Burro Program is closely monitoring the Mullen Fire in southeast Wyoming in the vicinity of the Deerwood Public Off-Range Pasture.

The Program remains in close contact with the Incident Command Center and the ranch operator to ensure timely response should action be required to protect humans or animals.

At present, two engine/water tenders are staged at the ranch, and local (county) firefighting resources are on standby. The ranch is prepared to open all interior gates to allow for free movement of the animals throughout the 4,700 acres of irrigated pasture.

If it is necessary to physically remove the animals from the ranch, eight straight deck semi’s are available to move animals immediately to temporary holding at Rock Springs, WY (three hours away).