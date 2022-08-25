“Wild Things” are happening at the CFAC

Rock Springs librarian Sunny Hobbs’ daughter Daisy enjoys reading Maurice Sendak’s book before the exhibit of the original artwork arrives at the CFAC.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition is opening at the Community Fine Arts Center on Thursday, September 1 with a public reception from 4 to 6 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

A retrospective of original paintings and illustrations by Maurice Sendak has been touring many museums and libraries across the country since 2013. That year was the 50th anniversary of when the book “Where the Wild Things Are” was originally released. Presidents, renowned illustrators, friends, and celebrities have shared a quote about the renowned author; how he inspired them, influenced their careers, and touched their lives. The quotes will be presented together with the artwork, offering viewers food for thought as well as a feast for their eyes.

“We first arranged for this exhibit in 2017, but had to reschedule when the pandemic closed many public venues,” said Debora Soulé, CFAC director. “Now it’s finally here and we can’t wait to share it with our community. And not to give anything away, but there will be a special guest during the opening reception that the kids will not want to miss!”

The exhibit has been made possible by funding from the Sweetwater County Library Foundation and the CFAC programming supported by the city of Rock Springs.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The public is invited to the opening reception on September 1 and the exhibit will be on display through October 8. Also available is the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1. A small gift shop of local artists’ work is at the center and supports an annual scholarship for a Rock Springs senior student going to college.

The CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System and programming is supported by the City of Rock Springs. An extensive library on the arts is maintained by the CFAC for the public for research and checkout. The current center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.