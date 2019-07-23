Wildfires Contained in Western Wyoming

Kemmerer, Wyoming – Two wildfires reported in western Wyoming late last week have been contained, while a third will be allowed to burn unless it threatens property.

Advertisement

The Slide Fire reported in the North Fork Fisherman Creek area of the Big Piney Ranger District was contained Monday evening and controlled early Tuesday morning, according to the Teton Interagency Fire website.

This lightning-caused fire, located in a remote area near Bondurant and estimated at 3 acres, was first reported on Friday, June 19, between Sour Moose and Slide Creek north of Rim Draw. Hotshots were pulled off the fire Tuesday morning and mop up continues. A Type 1 helicopter will be located at the Pinedale Airport in case it is needed.

The Box Creek Fire located northeast of Jackson is a new lightning-caused fire burning within the Teton Wilderness, east of Gravel Ridge within the Box Creek drainage.

Sponsor

As of Tuesday morning, the fire was showing minimal activity upon aerial reconnaissance and is in relatively dense timber with moderate ground fuels. Given its location, the fire is being allowed to burn and play its natural role in the Teton Wilderness. However, the main objective is to keep fire from moving south, and fire crews are employing a suppression strategy on the south end of the fire to protect property in the Buffalo River Valley.

The Middle Fork Fire, located in the Middle Fork area of Commissary Ridge north of Kemmerer, was contained and controlled Saturday evening. It has not been determined what caused the fire, which burned one acre. Crews remain on scene to continue putting out hotspots.