Wildland fire burns near Clay Basin, Utah State Line

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 3, 2020) — The Sweetwater County Fire Department has released information regarding a fire near Clay Basin, near the Utah State Line.

According to Mike Bournazian, Fire Warden of the Sweetwater County Fire Department, the wildland fire was reported around 2 P.M. today, August 3.

Advertisement

Resources from the Sweetwater County Fire Department, the Rock Springs Bureau of Land Management, the Vernal Bureau of Land Management, and multiple aircraft responded to fight the fire.

As of now, the estimated size is about 100 acres. The terrain is reportedly “hard to access” due to being very steep and rugged.

The fire is now under the management of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).