Wildland fire near Black Butte now 100 percent contained

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 25, 2020) — Sweetwater County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a reported fire near Black Butte at 11:02 a.m., Monday, August 24.

Upon Firefighters arrival, they discovered a rapidly growing wildland fire. Units from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Sweetwater County Fire Department were requested to assist with the fast-moving wildland fire. Multiple Single Engine Air Tankers were called in as well as a BLM helicopter to aid in fighting the fire.

The wildland fire is now 100 percent contained. Firefighters are on scene this morning, checking the perimeter of the fire and mopping up any hotspots.

Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night. The fire has burned 253 acres, 193 acres on BLM lands, and 60 acres on private lands.

The fire was determined to have been started by lightning. The fire burned in sagebrush, grass, and juniper.

Firefighting resources on the scene of the fire included three units from Sweetwater County Fire District #1, five units from the BLM, and one unit from the Sweetwater County Fire Department.

The public is urged to avoid the area since fire mop-up operations will continue into today.

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner would like to remind citizens there are extremely dry conditions in southwest Wyoming and urges them to use caution when enjoying the outdoors.