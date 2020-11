Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 5, 2020) — Lucy Diggins-Wold and Chezney Leisch with Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recently discussed the importance of helping out birds during the winter season in an edition of Wildlife Wednesday.

In the Oct. 21 edition of Wildlife Wednesday Diggins-Wold and Leisch crafted a birdfeeder using a pumpkin, pinecone and peanut butter.

