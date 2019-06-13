Will Justin James Hear His Name Called At NBA Draft?

Rock Springs, WY (6/13/19) – The 2019 NBA Draft is coming up in seven days, June 20, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Will former Wyoming Cowboy guard Justin James have his name called?

It is generally given that Duke’s Zion Williamson will be taken number-one. The New Orleans Pelicans currently own the first pick, but there have been rumors they may trade the pick.

For Wyoming basketball fans, there will be late in the draft interest concerning former Cowboy guard Justin James. The latest ESPN rankings have James at #83 while CBSSports.com ranks James #96. Since there are only 60 total draft slots, it appears that James best shot at the NBA may come from an invitation to an NBA team training camp or being signed to play in the upcoming NBA Summer League.

James, Wyoming’s third-highest career scorer, has been invited to some pre-draft workouts including the Denver Nuggets. The 6′-7″ four-year player averaged 21.8 points last season for the Pokes and 15.4 points for his career.