William H. Mortimer (June 18, 1940 – December 22, 2020)

William H. Mortimer, of Casper, passed away December 22, 2020.

Bill was born June 18, 1940 to Harold and Caroline Thompson Mortimer of Green River. He graduated from Green River High School in 1958 and the University of Wyoming in 1962 with a degree in Range Management. It was also in 1962 he married his beloved wife of 58 years Kathleen Dvorak Mortimer. Bill took a job in Pinedale to begin his 42-year long career of service with the Bureau of Land Management and the United States Government.

Bill served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965 and was stationed in Virginia where their first son Gregory was born on a Marine Base in a Navy hospital. After his discharge, the family moved to Casper, Wy, then to Worland, WY, Riverside, CA, Barstow, CA, and back to Casper, WY. During this time, three more sons were born: James, Christopher, and Jonathan.

Bill took his boys backpacking and fishing for many summers in the Wind River Mountains. He coached youth baseball, served as president of the Babe Ruth Baseball League for many years. He also supported his boys through Boy Scouts and the NCHS Booster Club. Bill served St. Marks Episcopal Church in many ways.

He was an active Rotarian and helped or chaired many committees that support local as well as international projects. Bill received many awards in his lifetime but he was especially proud of the Rotary 2018 Senator Craig Thomas Leadership award. He was also proud of the National Historic Trail Center. He oversaw the construction of the building and was the liaison between the BLM and the Foundation Board while working for the BLM. After retirement, he became a member of the Board and was its President for many years.

Bill was an avid University of Wyoming Cowboys athlete supporter. He loved to tailgate at home games and seldom missed a broadcast for away games attending them when he could.

Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife Kathy, his sons Greg of Denver, CO, Scott (Leslie) of Casper, WY, Chris (Erin) of Delta CO, Jon (Crissy) of Casper, Wy and twelve grandchildren: Gabi, Shannan, Casey, Brayton, Kaisa, Anna, Emma, Garrett, Jack, Catie, Devin and Jimmy. His beloved sister Carolyn (Al) Carollo, his brothers-in-law Jim (Ellen) Dvorak, Bill (Jaci) Dvorak, nieces and nephews and his very special best friend and hunting buddy, Sandy.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Bill’s name to the National Historic Trails Center Foundation, NHTCF, 1501 South Poplar, Box 397, Casper, WY 82602.