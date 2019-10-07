William John Buchanan (May 4, 1959-Oct. 4, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — William John Buchanan, 60, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Buchanan was born on May 4, 1959, in Evanston, Wyoming, the son of Paul A. Buchanan and Pearl Frazier.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1977 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He later attended Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, and earned an associates degree in electronic technology.

Survivors include two sisters, Dawn Buchanan and husband Craig Swierczek of Rock Springs, and Brenda Bunning and husband Dave of Rock Springs; and one niece, Tess B. Swierczek and husband Andy Petek of Waco, Texas.

Mr. Buchanan was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, and one nephew, Cade Buchanan Swierczek.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

The family respectfully requests that donations in William’s memory be made to Rock Springs Animal Control, 850 West Center Street, Rock Spring, Wyoming, 82901.

