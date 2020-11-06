William R. Kerbs (August 21, 1966 – October 31, 2020)

William R Kerbs, 54, passed away October 31, 2020, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs since 1976.

William (Willy) was born August 21, 1966, in West Valley, Utah. He is the son of William T Kerbs and LaRayne Shedden.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was married to Jamie Kerbs and Tina Kerbs and later divorced from both.

Willy enjoyed spending time with his family, children and most of all his grandchildren. He was an avid Broncos fan.

Survivors include both ex-wives, his father William T Kerbs and wife Phyllis of Salt Lake City,Utah; one daughter Kelsey Oliver; three sons Shaun Kerbs, Travis Kerbs and Levi Kerbs all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two granddaughters Adelynn and Brylee Oliver of Rock Springs; sisters Jill and husband Clay Devine of Rock Springs and Charolette and Husband Bill Plew of WestValley, Utah; brother Donald (Jake) and wife Stacey Jacobson of Rock Springs; half siblings Amy,David, Ben, Adam and Hyrum all of Salt Lake City, Utah; four step sisters and four step brothers; and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparent; his mother LaRayne

Shedden; step father Larry Shedden; brother-in-law Elgin Leboeuf and uncles Max Bartlett and Darryl Olsen.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

