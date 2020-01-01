Williams leads Cowboys to bowl win in debut

By Dylan Rohrer, Wyo4News.com

TUSCON, ARIZONA (Dec. 31, 2019) — The pressure of a college football debut can be overwhelming for most collegiate athletes. The pressure is multiplied when your first start comes at the game’s most important position, in the most important game of the year.

That pressure did not affect Levi Williams, who was nearly flawless in his debut for the Cowboys in the 2019 Arizona NOVA Home Loans Bowl.

Advertisement

Williams led the Cowboys to a dominant 38-17 win over the Georgia State Panthers in his college debut, to the tune of 3 passing and one rushing touchdown.

Williams was 11-26 on the night, passing for 234 yards and three scores. This was good for a 148.3 rating. Williams also added 53 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

The Cowboy offense was again dominant running the football, as Xazavian Valladay rushed for 204 yards on 26 carries, as well as a touchdown. He would also add 91 yards on three catches and another score.

Advertisement

On defense, safety Alijah Haliburton had 11 total tackles, nine solo, one tackle for loss, as well as an interception. Linebacker Logan Wilson pitched in seven total tackles, all solo, as well as an additional tackle for loss.

With the win today, Wyoming is now 8-8 in bowl games since the establishment of the team.