Williams voted MW Freshman of the Year by coaches

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 9, 2021)

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 9, 2021) — University of Wyoming freshman Marcus Williams was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year by the coaches of the conference on Tuesday. He also earned Third-Team All-Mountain West honors. He was named to the same honors yesterday by media covering the conference.

Williams is the fourth Cowboy in school history to be named Freshman of the Year and the third Poke to do so in the Mountain West. The last was Afam Muojeke in 2009 with Jay Straight earning it in 2002. In 1995, LaDrell Whitehead was named Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year.