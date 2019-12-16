Wilson named to his third All-American team

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 16, 2019) – Wyoming senior linebacker Logan Wilson continues to rack up the postseason honors. Today he was named Third Team All-American by The Associated Press. Today’s honor marks Wilson’s third All-American honor. He was also named First Team by Pro Football Focus and Second Team by USA Today.

Advertisement

Wilson is the first Associated Press All-America honoree for the Pokes since Cowboy defensive back Brian Lee got the honor back in 1997. He was one of six national finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker. Isaiah Simmons of Clemson was recently announced the winner of that award.